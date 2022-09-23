Top Celebrities Who Rejected Bigg Boss 16?

Bigg Boss Hindi: From season 1 to 15, Hindi Bigg Boss was constantly in the news for its controversial fights and contestants. The contestants who enter Hindi Bigg Boss house are mostly top celebrities from showbiz. Hindi Bigg Boss makers are all set to launch Season 16 on October 1 at 6 pm on Colors TV.

As you all know, there is a lot of speculation about the contestants who might enter the Bigg Boss house. Top celebrity names such as Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel, and Surbhi Jyoti are making the rounds as confirmed Bigg Boss 16 contestants. A few unofficial Instagram pages on Bigg Boss 16 suggest that Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel are the highest-paid contestants in Bigg Boss history.

After many rumours, Divyanka Tripathi broke her silence on her entry into Bigg Boss Season 16. Divyanka confirmed that she is not entering the Bigg Boss 16 show and the rumors about her remuneration to enter Bigg Boss 16 are false. Divyanka's fans are disappointed by this piece of news. On the other hand, Surbhi Jyoti is also said to have rejected the offer to enter Bigg Boss 16. Sources have confirmed that she is not taking part in the most watched TV reality show.

These top two actresses rejected Bigg Boss even though they offered huge remuneration for their entry. Let us wait and watch which top celebrity will enter Bigg Boss 16. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.

