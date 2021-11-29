Top Bollywood Star's Daughter Wears Viranica Manchu's Designer Outfits

Is there any need to give an introduction to Viranica Manchu? Obviously, a big No. She is one of the most popular faces and if you look at her Instagram, we bet you will be scrolling time and again. She is a fashion freak and tries different outfits. It is all known knowledge that she has started Maison AVA, the children's couture brand. It has won the hearts of many people, celebs, fashion editors, etc. Maison AVA is more popular among Hollywood celebs.

Recently, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya donned a Maison AVA's Florentina dress for her 10th birthday. Here is Aaradhya's picture.

According to Hans India Report, Viranica Manchu said that "Maison AVA is Inspired by my four children and the desire to dress them up in exclusive and exceptional occasion wear, specially designed for them. Hundreds of hours of handwork are poured into each garment – capturing the poetic magic of couture - yet each piece is still fanciful and easy for children to wear."