Top 5 Telugu Movies Releasing in 2023

As per the GroupM-Ormax Media report, Telugu language films were the second most popular category in the country, making 21 percent of the movies consumed in 2022. The New Year 2023 ushered in the release of three big-ticket films Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya, Bakakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy, and Ravi Teja’s Dhamaka which set the Sankranti box office cash registers ringing.

After these three releases Telugu movie lovers are eagerly waiting for these five films lined up for release over the year.

The first in line is Sukumar-directed Pushpa2- The Rule with Allu Arjun. The next film is Prabhas’ Salaar directed by Prashanth Neel followed by another Prabhas film Adipurush. Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Nani’s Dasara are the next in line for release.

Also Read: KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding Reception Date, Venue