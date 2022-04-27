Top 5 Celebrity Social Media Influencers Have Just One Indian Actress

Alia Bhatt, the Bollywood beauty might be on cloud nine after listening to this news. She is the only Indian to make to the list of top 5 Instagram celebrity list. Zendaya, Tom Holland and Will Smith are in the top 3 list. The fourth one to feature on the list is Alia Bhatt. According to the list, the biggest influencer on Instagram is Zendaya followed by Tom Holland.

Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented stars in the Hindi Cinema. She won the hearts of the audience with her strong acting skills and looks. She enjoys a huge fan following. The actress got married to Ranbir Kapoor among close friends and family members on April 14.

Coming to her professional life, she was last seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She was also seen in Rajamouli's RRR. The film turned out a blockbuster. On the other hand, she is all ready to join her hands with Hollywood stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan for Netflix's international spy thriller, ‘Heart of Stone’. Besides this project, she will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaara. She is going to act along with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

One more movie in Alia Bhatt's hand is Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, a romantic drama film directed by Karan Johar and financed by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.

