Top 5 Bigg Boss Nonstop Contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6

Bigg Boss Season 6 has become the talk of the town ever since host Akkineni Nagarjuna announced that common people can take part in the show. As per sources, the makers have received several applications from common people and are in a fix over who to select.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss makers are also said to have decided to host Commoners show for common people for a week. And, it is learnt that the winner will be selected as a contestant on Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6. Buzz has it that the commoners' Bigg Boss show will be hosted by Bigg Boss Season 5 winner—VJ Sunny. Anyway as we said earlier, Varshini, Navya Swamy, Deepthi Pilli, Anchor Dhanshu, Chaitra Rai, and Aadhi are the rumored contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6.



Talking about whether top five contestants from Bigg Boss Nonstop taking part in Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 or not, according to the insiders, Bigg Boss Telugu makers plan to get the top five contestants on board in season 6 via wild card or challengers task. As per reports, there is a high chance of anchor Shiva's re-entry. Well, Bigg Boss Non-Stop winner Bindu Madhavi is busy with her upcoming projects and there are no updates on Akhil yet. Bigg Boss Telugu makers are in the process of finalising the contestants and planning the game.

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 might launch by mid September. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.