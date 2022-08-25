Top 30 Indiviual K Pop Female Artists Brand Reputation Ranking

The brand reputation rankings for individual K-Pop girl band members for August was released by the Korean Business Research Institute.

The rankings took into account various parameters including—consumer participation, media coverage, communication and community awareness using the data from July 21 to August 21.

In these rankings, BLACKPINK Jennie holds the No.1 position. Girl’s Generation’s YoonA stood at no.2’ with an impressive 179.74 rise from the last month.

The surprise addition was NewJeans’ Minji, who debuted at third place in the rankings for August, with a 4,096,329 brand reputation index.

Here is the list of top 30 girls of K-Pop according to their band reputation.

1. BLACKPINK’s Jennie

2. Girls’ Generation’s YoonA

3. NewJeans’ Minji

4. Oh My Girl’s Mimi

5. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon

6. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

7. Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun

8. NewJeans’ Hanni

9. Girls’ Generation’s Yuri

10. Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung

11. Oh My Girl’s Arin

12. BLACKPINK’s Lisa

13. BLACKPINK’s Rosé

14. NewJeans’ Hyein

15. NewJeans’ Danielle

16. aespa’s Winter

17. fromis_9’s Jang Gyuri

18. Girls’ Generation’s Sunny

19. TWICE’s Nayeon

20. aespa’s Karina

21. Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon

22. Red Velvet’s Joy

23. Red Velvet’s Irene

24. LABOUM’s Soyeon

25. LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha

26. Red Velvet’s Wendy

27. WJSN’s Bona

28. IVE’s Liz

29. IVE’s An Yu Jin

30. IVE’s Jang Won Young