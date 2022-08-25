Top 30 Individual K Pop Female Artists Brand Reputation Ranking
The brand reputation rankings for individual K-Pop girl band members for August were released by the Korean Business Research Institute.
The rankings took into account various parameters including—consumer participation, media coverage, communication and community awareness using the data from July 21 to August 21.
In these rankings, BLACKPINK Jennie holds the No.1 position. Girl’s Generation’s YoonA stood at no.2’ with an impressive 179.74 rise from the last month.
The surprise addition was NewJeans’ Minji, who debuted at third place in the rankings for August, with a 4,096,329 brand reputation index.
Here is the list of top 30 girls of K-Pop according to their band reputation.
1. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
2. Girls’ Generation’s YoonA
3. NewJeans’ Minji
4. Oh My Girl’s Mimi
5. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
6. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
7. Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun
8. NewJeans’ Hanni
9. Girls’ Generation’s Yuri
10. Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung
11. Oh My Girl’s Arin
12. BLACKPINK’s Lisa
13. BLACKPINK’s Rosé
14. NewJeans’ Hyein
15. NewJeans’ Danielle
16. aespa’s Winter
17. fromis_9’s Jang Gyuri
18. Girls’ Generation’s Sunny
19. TWICE’s Nayeon
20. aespa’s Karina
21. Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon
22. Red Velvet’s Joy
23. Red Velvet’s Irene
24. LABOUM’s Soyeon
25. LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha
26. Red Velvet’s Wendy
27. WJSN’s Bona
28. IVE’s Liz
29. IVE’s An Yu Jin
30. IVE’s Jang Won Young