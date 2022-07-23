Top 3 Finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi

Khatron Ke Khiladi, a stunt-based reality show that airs on Colors TV, is ruling the television screens now. The reality show started airing on July 2 every weekend — Saturday and Sunday is keeping the viewers glued to their screens. The final top 3 contestants of the show have been leaked. Check out who they are?

The contestants for season 12 of the show include Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Faisal Shaikh, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, and Jannat Zubair.

Two contestants have already been eliminated from the show — Erika Packard and Aneri Vajani. Now the buzz doing rounds is that Shivangi Joshi is the next contestant to get eliminated from the show this week.

Reports from an inside source say that Rubina and Jannat are out of the top 5 and the show has got its top 3 finalists in Cape Town — Faisu, Mohit and Tushar. The whole contestants are back home and the finale shoot with these top 3 is expected to happen soon in Mumbai.

Khatron Ke Khiladi broadcasts around 22 episodes every year. If makers have planned for the same number of episodes this season too, the show is likely to end in the second week of September (around Sep 10 or 11). However, it is just the beginning and the show still has a long way to go.

Source: Siasat

