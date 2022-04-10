Top 3 Finalists of Bigg Boss Ultimate

Wild Card contestant Ramya Pandian and Abhirami are out of the Bigg Boss Ultimate grand finale race. Abhirami will be the first contestant to take exit pass, and Ramya will be the second contestant to step out of the Bigg Boss Tamil OTT house. The Bigg Boss Ultimate Wikipedia page has updated that Ramya and Abhirami and as the 4th and 5th finalists, respectively. Balaji M, Niroop, and Thamarai are in the top 3 positions. According to the social media predictions, Balaji M might bag the Bigg Boss Ultimate trophy, and Niroop or Thamarai might end up as runner-up of the show.

Bigg Boss Ultimate viewers predicted Balaji M as the winner ever since the show has started. It is worth mentioning that Balaji got more screen space and hype in the Bigg Boss Ultimate House than the other contestants. However, Bigg Boss Ultimate got a massive response from the audience. All thanks to Niroop and Abhirami, it is known that Niroop and Abhirami were in a relationship in the past. Abhirami's bond with Bala would irritate Niroop, and the three would have indirect fights. Follow Sakhi Post for more updates.