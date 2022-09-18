Top 3 Actresses Setting Trends With Their Sartorial Choices

From regal sarees to bold pantsuits, these 3 actresses have shown time and again that they are the trendsetters. Their sartorial choices have left their fans and fashion critics in awe of their keen eye for style and a passion to make everything look just perfect on them

Janhvi Kapoor

First on the list is Janhvi Kapoor. Young, charismatic and always dressed sharply, This fashion icon has always made it a point to be dressed to the nines. Whether it is in neon dresses or 90s throwback pants, Janhvi is ever so graceful on her own.

Sara Ali Khan

Known for her love for bright colours and eccentric designs, Sara Ali Khan never shies away from flaunting her choices. Often seen gracefully dawning high fashion couture, she looks equally ethereal in traditional wear. Of course who can forget her iconic Atrangi Re look that soon caught the fashion frenzy.

Tejasswi Prakash

The fashion diva herself, Tejasswi Prakash is known for her impeccable taste and bold fashion statement. Never one to shy away from making a powerful impact, her style choices have often placed her at the forefront of the most influential fashionista of our times. Whether in jeans or saree or a bodycon dress, Tejasswi shows us how effortlessly graceful she is!