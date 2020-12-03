Search engine giant Yahoo released a list of most searched celebrities list 2020 and the results are shocking to say the least. While Sushant Singh Rajput topped the search list among male stars, in the most searched female celebrities category Bollywood Actress Rhea Chakraborty who became center of attention after being made an accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death topped the list of most searched female celebrities.

Here's a look at top 10 most searched celebrities of 2020

1.Rhea Chakraborty

2. Kangana Ranaut

3. Deepika Padukone

4. Sunny Leone

5. Priyanka Chopra

6. Katrina Kaif

7. Neha Cocker

8. Kanika Kapoor

9. Kareena Kapoor

10. Sara Ali Khan