Top 10 most romantic places in the world

No matter how many trips you have taken while you were single, it is so special and lovely to travel with someone close to your heart and totally your heart for a lifetime. Let's check out the top 10 romantic places across the globe, here are a few views for your destination to celebrate the best valentine day.

Paris, France. Famous Eiffel Tower a charming spot to take your loved one into your arms.

Especially the newly married do crave for these romantic places and yes even the couples who want to renew and cherish their married lives do want to find some good romantic place to spent time.

Venice, Italy. Famous Gondola rides on a canal in Venice.

Yes in these busy times we need to take time for every occasion, even in keeping romance alive in our relationships we need to nourish it by going to these romantic places.

Santorini, Greece. Santorini.

The place should assure and cherish you and your partner is the only two people left in the world.

The place should be serene; the air seems to talk secrets in your eyes.

Krabi, Thailand. Thai long-tail boat on the beach.

There would be no tensions around you, the cares of the world are left out and the time spent is so relaxing. One best place to enjoy valentine day.

The Maldives.

A place and a time to talk to each other, share each other’s thoughts, wishes, plans show love to each other.

Sabi Sands Game Reserve, South Africa.

Yes, we talk of romantic places but tell me how many do really love and spent time exploring that beautiful place.

The Berkshires, New England, USA.

Most of the time are locked indoors sharing love, harmony, the joy of a new beginning, brings the individuals close to each other.

Maui, Hawaii, USA.

When you're looking for that perfect city to enjoy a romantic place, it can be a difficult decision deciding where to go.

Amalfi Coast, Italy

Yes this Italian cultured place truly dips you into the experience

Aspen, Colorado, USA

No doubt one will be mesmerized by the beauty, energy, and ambiance of this beautiful city, called the city of lights. You can peep into the museums and malls, food servings, and many more as you stroll around this beautiful romantic city.