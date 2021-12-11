Toothsi Collab With Ranveer Singh's 83 For Championwali Smile Campaign

Mumbai: toothsi, India's leading dental tech startup is prepping up to gift their users a #ChampionWaliSmile as it teams up with Superstar Ranveer Singh starrer film 83 directed by Kabir Khan. toothsi partnered with India’s much-awaited sports drama to release an exclusive trailer and static content featuring the lead star cast, Ranveer Singh. In addition, toothsi is glad to announce a contest to bring to you a Champion Wali Smile. Customers bid fair to meet Ranveer Singh and other cast members or win free movie tickets on the purchase of toothsi invisible aligners.

The exclusive trailer gives you a glimpse of the historic moment when India won the Cricket World Cup in 1983. In the new video, toothsi like cricketer Kapil Dev and his team are giving Indians a reason to smile. toothsi with their customized invisible aligners tackles teeth issues like crooked teeth, crowded teeth, teeth gap, and cross-bite, giving their users a brighter and better smile. Actor Ranveer Singh who is essaying the role of Kapil Dev talks about what makes toothsi and the movie perfect partners for each other.

Along with this fantastic video byte from Ranveer Singh, toothsi also released exclusive images of Ranveer Singh promoting the toothsi invisible aligners

As the film will hit the big screen on December 24, 2021, toothsi is here to make the celebratory smile even more spectacular with its clear aligners. As a technology-driven brand, toothsi’s innovative & revolutionary smile-makeover plans will now align with the story of the film 83, giving every Indian a reason to smile/grin as they watch Ranveer Singh play legendary cricketer Kapil Dev along with the other cast members.

Shuchita Wadhwa, Head of Marketing, toothsi said, “We are delighted to announce the association with the movie, 83. India’s victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup brought an unbridled joy with an honest smile on every Indian’s face. We at toothsi are working to bring forth the same smile with our customized invisible aligners. With our campaign #ChampionWaliSmile, we want to provide our customers an opportunity to relive that glorious moment and smile without any inhibitions."

Sameer Chopra, Head of Marketing, Reliance Entertainment said, “Our intention with this collaboration is to reach out to all the young movie fanatics and cricket lovers and we are thankful to team toothsi for giving us this platform and opportunity. toothsi's #ChampionWaliSmile campaign will make this celebration all the more special and grand by giving Indians a chance to reminisce and smile as they remember this memorable moment”