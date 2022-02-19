Tom Hollands Uncharted Leaked On Torrents

Tom Holland's Uncharted hit Indian theatres yesterday (February 18, 2022). Uncharted is directed by Ruben Fleischer from a screenplay by Rafe Lee Judkins, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway. Based on Naughty Dog's video game series of the same name, the film serves as a prequel to the games. It stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as his mentor Victor Sullivan with Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas in supporting roles. In the film, Drake is recruited by Sullivan in a race against Santiago Moncada (Banderas) and Jo Braddock (Gabrielle) to locate the treasure of the Magellan expedition.

The movie has opened to positive response from the audience and earned an average rating of 5.5/10. In the United States, the box office collection of the movie is $25.2 million. Even in India, theatres are fully occupied for this weekend.

Unfortunately, Uncharted has been leaked on pirated websites like movierulz, Tamilrockers, and other websites. The movie was leaked within a few hours of its release. Enjoy Uncharted only on the big screen. Do not encourage piracy and if you come across any pirated copy of Uncharted report it to the cyber cell.