Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick OTT Release Date Confirmed

Prime Video today announced the exclusive at launch streaming premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the 1986 super-hit film Top Gun. With Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer reprising their roles as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell and Admiral Tom respectively, Top Gun: Maverick follows Pete’s journey as a test pilot and flight instructor, who has been assigned to train a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialised mission. Initially reluctant to take up the job, Maverick agrees, at the behest of his old colleague and friend Ice. But amidst a life threatening mission, Maverick is forced to confront the ghosts from his past, when he encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose”. Fans of the first film can expect to see Maverick back in the cockpit, putting on his aviator sunglasses and leather jacket to hit the road on his motorcycle.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Paramount Pictures, Skydance, Don Simpson/Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Top Gun: Maverick also stars Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, and Glen Powell in important roles. Released 36 years after the first part, Top Gun: Maverick not only received rave reviews from the critics, but also became the eleventh highest grossing film worldwide this year. Earning a Rotten Tomatoes score of 96% from critics, and 99% from audiences, it became the first film post-Covid to join the billion-dollar club internationally and is amongst the highest earning sequels of all times. Prime Video members in India can watch the film premiering on the service from December 26. The film is licensed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.