HYDERABAD: Renowned Telugu film writer and actor Raavi Kondala Rao passed away following a cardiac arrest here on Tuesday. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Begumpet where he was receiving treatment for some unspecified illness. He was 88.

Born on February 11th, 1932 in Srikakulam, Kondala Rao, headed to Madras to make it big in the Telugu film industry as a script and story writer. A multi-faceted personality, Kondala Rao had donned the hats of a journalist, actor, director, producer besides being a seasoned film writer. He was associated with the Telugu film industry for more than six decades in various capacities. His journey in the film industry began with the film ‘Shobha’ in the year 1958. As a journalist, Raavi Kondala Rao was associated with the Telugu publication ‘Anandavaani ‘ as a sub-editor in Chennai, then known as Madras.

In a long and illustrious career spanning over six decades, Kondala Rao had acted in more than 600 films. He had also lent his voice as a dubbing artiste for several films in Tamil and Malayalam. His last film was '365 Days' in 2015 after which he had taken an undeclared retirement from film works due to his indifferent health. His wife Radha Kumari, herself a well-known veteran Telugu film and TV actress, died in 2012. He is survived by his son RV Sasikumar.

Among his most memorable films were Tene Manasulu, Dasara Bullodu, Bhairava Dweepam, Rangoon Rowdi, Chantabbayi, Pelli Pustakam, Medam, Radha Gopalam, Mee Sreyobhilashi, Varudu, King and Oye. Known for his own, inimitable style of comedy timing, diction and modulation, Kondala Rao was also particularly loved by the Telugu audiences for comedy sequences in combination with his wife Radhakumari.

Condolences have been pouring in from Tollywood for Kondala Rao’s family.