Mahesh Babu, the son of legendary actor Superstar Krishna has turned a year older on August 9th. The celebrations for his birthday have started a couple of days before August 9th on social media. The 'Athadu' hero requested his fans to avoid social media gatherings on his birthday. Many folks reacted to this thread and promised that they’ll respect Mahesh's decision.

Among them, sensational music director SS Thaman replied to Mahesh’s tweet ‘Great Gesture Brother’ which didn’t go well with Mahesh Babu's fans. They slammed SS Thaman on social media and urged him to address Mahesh Babu as sir, not as a brother. Check out the tweets here.

Appatlo sir mari ippudu brother entayya idi ,Aa manashiki respect ivvakarledha ,Aayana range enti call chese paddathi nti

Aayanni brother ane stayi ki inka raledhu meeru

Peddha heroes eeh aayanani sir antunte meeru brother ,bro ,ala pilavadam maryada kadu #respectmaheshbabu — MBdevotee (@MAHESHOLIC_1) August 7, 2020

థమన్ నీకు చివరి సారిగా చెప్తున్న

ఇంకొక సారి మహేష్ (DEMI GOD) ని BROTHER అని పిలిస్తే నీకు పగలకపోతే నన్ను అడగరా.....SIR CALL ME MAHESH SIR ....K🤙🤙🤙🤙🤙☝️ — RaTnA PriNcE (DHFM) (@ratna_prince) August 7, 2020

Nu brother ane prathi sari naku galeez ga vinpisthundi ra

Music related esko kaani babu gurinchi aina tweets ki respond avvaku ra rei — Underground ki time aindi (@nanimaheshian9) August 7, 2020

Mahesh Babu made an easy entry into films but his hard work, choice of his films made him enjoy the kind of stardom he has now. Like other actors, Mahesh Babu has shares of hits and misses but he always strikes the balance, comes up with interesting movies to impress the audience. It is a known fact that Mahesh Babu enjoys an incredible fanbase in different parts of the country. Mahesh's fans always want their demi-god to be in number one position.

In the meantime, S S Thaman will be composing music for Mahesh Babu’s forthcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Let us hope that this rift between Mahesh's fans and SS Thaman won't affect the output of Sarkaru Vaari Paata music. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more interesting updates.