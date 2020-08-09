Samantha Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna are the most sought after stars in the Telugu film Industry. It’s been really a long time that we missed our favourite star's films in theatres. Mostly, we saw our beloved Telugu heroes doing multi starrer films. ‘Gopala Gopala’, ‘Seethama Vaikatlo Sirimalle Chettu' fall in the list.

Another most awaited film ‘RRR’ which features Jr NTR and Charan is yet to complete the shoot, which has been halted due to coronavirus induced lockdown. Looks like it's time to see our female stars acting together. Yes! What you read is right. Now the latest news is that Samantha and Rashmika going to join their hands together for a flick.

Filmy reports say that they are going to act as sisters in an untitled film. If sources are to be believed, a noted director narrated the storyline to both Samantha and Rashmika. It seems like they have been impressed with the script and gave a nod to the film. The movie is touted to be female-centric and more details about the director, producer, and crew are yet to be known. This piece of news came as surprise to the fans of both the stars. But, we have to wait whether this news turns out as true or end up as a gossip.

On the career front, Samatha was last seen in the movie Jaanu. It is said that she has been reading the scripts and will announce the details of her next project soon. While Rashmika will be seen as the female lead in ‘Pushpa’ starring Allu Arjun in the lead role.