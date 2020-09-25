The veteran playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam's health has deteriorated and he is on maximum life support. A medical bulletin from MGM Healthcare stated that the health condition of SPB in the last 24 hours had deteriorated further warranting maximal life support. He has been undergoing treatment at the hospital in Chennai after being tested positive for Coronavirus for the last few weeks. SP Charan, the son of SPB has been sharing the health updates about his father on social media.

Recently, Charan said that the health condition of his father is stable and further added that he is able to sit up on his own. He is also listening to the songs, Charan added. Two days ago, Charan shared a post on his Instagram account that reads, "Dad continues the steady progress towards getting better. Ekmo/ventilator, physiotherapy continue with oral intake of liquids. He's been eager to leave the hospital as early as possible."

Now, the latest statement from the hospital read, "Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare on August 5th, remains on ECMO and other life support measures. His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further warranting maximal life support and he is extremely critical. The team of experts at MGM Healthcare is closely monitoring his health condition."

Earlier, Kamal Haasan visited SPB at MGM hospital in Chennai upon receiving news of him being critical. Kamal told the media while leaving from the hospital, "Life support machines are in use, can't say he's doing well. He's very critical, everyone is praying to the almighty."

A few days ago, SPB posted a video on his Facebook page and said that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He further added that he himself got admitted to the hospital to get some rest and not get disturbed. He further added that, “Thanks for the concern. Lots of people called I could not attend to so many calls. I have come here mostly to take rest, so there won’t be a disturbance and take the medication."

It is learned that SPB who was staying at home in Chennai during the lockdown, contracted coronavirus in Hyderabad. Reports claim that he came to Hyderabad to participate in a concert on the invitation of a popular private channel. Later, he was tested positive for COVID-19. Several singers who attended the same event were also reported to have been infected with the Coronavirus. On the other hand, in the lockdown, Balu composed and sang a song written by Tamil writer Vairamuthu to create awareness about the dangerous coronavirus and the song went viral.