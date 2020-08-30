Tollywood famous singer and Indian Idol season 2 runner-up Karunya's mother Janaki is no more. The 70-year-old passed away on Saturday. The last rites were performed at the Saidabad crematorium. A limited number of relatives and close friends attended the funeral owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

She was suffering from cancer for a long time and breathed her last on August 29th at her residence in Triveni Nagar, Mirpur, Balapur Zone. She was on medication for quite a long time.

Janaki was a retired employee from the BDL, a central defense company. Karunya's father Madhu also worked at BDL and was retired.

Karunya, an Indian playback singer rose to fame with the popular reality show Indian Idol. He pariticipated in Indian Idol Season 2 and stood as runner up. Karunya crooned songs in various languages like Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Bengali. He also hosted various musical reality shows. In 2017, he launched his own YouTube channel and started releasing singles composed, written by himself.