Tollywood Siblings To Remember On Raksha Bandhan 2020

The entire nation has been celebrating Raksha Bandhan. The festival celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. On this auspicious occasion, sisters tie a sacred thread to the wrist of brothers in a symbolic expression of sibling love. While the brother sees the warmth and affection, the sister finds a reassuring source of strength and support in her brother.

Telugu films, over many decades, were never shy of glorifying the eternal bond between a brother and sister through a slew of films -- ‘Rakta Sambandham’, ‘Chelleli Kapuram’, ‘Muddula Mavayya’, ‘Hitler’, ‘Puttintiki Ra Chelli’, ‘Arjun’ and many more.

Here are a few famous brother-sister duos of Tollywood:

Mahesh Babu and Manjula: She is the elder sister of Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu. She is one of the three daughters of original Superstar Krishna Ghattamaneni and Indira Devi. The journey of Mahesh Babu from impressing the Telugu audiences as a child artiste to becoming the biggest Tollywood stars is amazing. Manjula, on the other hand, is the only one among Mahesh sisters, who too dabbled with films a few times. After donning the grease paint as an actress, she also went to produce films and even directed one recently. Interestingly, Mahesh Babu is known to have a special bond with Manjula among all his sisters.

Manchu Lakshmi, Vishnu and Manoj: Dialogue King Mohan Babu’s children – Manchu Lakshmi, Vishnu and Manoj are the other set of star siblings in Tollywood. The trio acted in several films, separately and together, and their work was well-received by the Telugu audiences. The three are also known to have a special bond between them and what better occasion than Rakshabandhan for them to celebrate this beautiful feeling!

Varun Tej and Niharika: Veteran actor Nagababu’s son and daughter are picture-perfect to remember on Rakshabandhan. Varun Tej is going great guns in his film career with back to back hits. After trying out a few films, Niharika has shifted her focus towards producing web series. The lovely lass from the Mega family is also getting hitched to her rumoured long-time boyfriend Chaitanya Jonnalagadda on August 13. Their engagement on this day is expected to be a low-key affair.