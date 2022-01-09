HYDERABAD: Recently after Tollywood actors Mahesh Babu, Lakshmi Manchu, and Vishwak Sen tested positive for COVID-19, another senior actor, and former hero, Rajendra Prasad also tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus on Sunday.

As per reports, he was said to be suffering from mild symptoms and after taking the test he was declared to have COVID. The ‘Natakiriti' as he is popularly known was admitted to AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad by his family members for treatment as a precautionary measure.

At present his health condition is stable. Doctors assured Rajendra Prasad’s fans that there was no cause for worry and his health condition was stable.

Rajendra Prasad (63) after starting off as a small-time actor and went on to become a popular comedy-hero in Telugu films. After his successful stint as a hero, he started playing important character roles. Now at the beginning of 2022, Rajendra Prasad also forayed into the OTT industry. He acted in a crime drama Web Series called “Senapati” which is streaming on the first Telugu OTT platform “Aha”.Directed by Pawan Sadhineni, the series is produced by Sushmita Konidela, daughter of Megastar Chiranjeevi and Vishnu Prasad under the banner of Gold Box Entertainments.

