Tollywood News: Kolli Ramakrishna Elected New President Of TFCC

HYDERABAD: Kolli Ramakrishna has been elected as the new President of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.

This was necessitated after the death of the TFCC President Narayandas K Narang who passed away on the 19th of this month due to illness.

The TFCC working group held a meeting on Wednesday, where Kolli Ramakrishna (Messrs. Rhythm Digital Theater Pvt. Ltd.) was elected as the Chairman of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce in accordance with the rules and regulations of the body.

He will continue in this post till July 31 this year.

Narayana Das Narang (76) the head of Asian Theaters and a noted Tollywood producer who produced over 600 films was being treated at a private hospital in Hyderabad and died on April 19 morning.

Prominent producer Dil Raju holds the post of vice-president, while producer Damodar Prasad is the new secretary. Producers Bharat Chaudhary and Natti Kumar are the joint secretaries and M Vijendar Reddy is the TFCC Treasurer. Office bearers to the chamber are elected by the executive members of the committee through elections held every year.

The TFCC was established in the year 1979 as the Andhra Pradesh Film Chamber of Commerce for the welfare of the film industry and has four sectors namely the producer sector, distributor sector, exhibitor, and the studio sector.It is a member of the Film Federation of India (FFI) and its members represent the FFI executive committee, which is the apex body of the Indian film industry, recognized by the government of India.

