Tollywood Music Sensational DSP Was Named As Devi Sri Prasad After Whom?

Is there any need to give an introduction about the music director, Devi Sri Prasad? The answer would be a big 'NO'. Devi is celebrating his birthday today. Celebs and fans have been wishing him through different social media platforms. He is one of the most talented music directors in the world of Telugu Cinema. He created his mark and won accolades for his performances from all corners. He has given blockbusters to many top stars in Tollywood.

Devi Sri Prasad is fondly called DSP. He has not only worked for Telugu cinemas but also worked for Tamil movies. He won many awards. He is a recipient of nine Filmfare Awards, eight of which are Best Music Director – Telugu and one Special Award for Best Background Music, five CineMAA Awards – Best Music Director, five SIIMA Awards for Best Music Director (Telugu), and one Nandi Award for Best Music Director. He is one of the highest-paid music composers in the Telugu film industry.

Now, my dear readers... Here is a question for all of you? How did DSP get his name? Any guesses? Don't worry... We are here to tell you. He was named after his maternal grandparents, Devi Meenakshi, and Prasada Rao. Devi Sri Prasad learned Mandolin at a very young age. DSP's father G. Satyamurthy was a writer in Telugu cinema.

In DSP's class 6, he said that he wanted to become a music director. Devi Sri Prasad stunned MS Raju by composing a music tune in just two days. He studied till Class XII and became the youngest music director to score music. Devi made his breakthrough with the film Anandam and later scored music for many movies. Here are some of the songs of DSP.