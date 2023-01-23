VISAKHAPATNAM: An upcoming young Tollywood actor Sudheer Varma committed suicide on Monday at his residence in Visakhapatnam. The reasons for his taking this drastic step are not known as yet, however, personal reasons seemed to be the cause.

Not to be confused with the Telugu director with the same name, Sudheer Varma acted as the hero in the film Kundanapu Bomma, presented by director K Raghavendra Rao. He also appeared in the films like Second Hand and also acted in many web series.

Sudhakar Komakula, who acted with Sudheer in Kundanapu Bomma, shared the news of his death on his social media account.Such a lovely and warm guy’ It was great knowing you and working with you brother! Can’t digest the fact that you are no more! Om Shanti!, he wrote while tagging his other co-stars of Kundanapu Bomma.

