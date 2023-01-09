Tollywood, Kollywood Movies Releasing This Week January 2023

Veera Simha Reddy | Telugu | January 12, 2023

Veera Simha Reddy is directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. It stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in the titular role alongside Shruti Haasan, Duniya Vijay, Lal, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Honey Rose. The film score and soundtrack is composed by S. Thaman.

Waltair Veerayya | Telugu | January 13, 2023

Waltair Veerayya is an action comedy film directed by K. S. Ravindra and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film stars Chiranjeevi as the titular character alongside Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, Rajendra Prasad and Catherine Tresa.

Thunivu | Tamil | January 11, 2023

Thunivu is an action heist film written and directed by H. Vinoth, and produced by Boney Kapoor. It stars Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier, with Samuthirakani, John Kokken, Veera and Bagavathi Perumal in supporting roles.

The film was announced with the tentative title AK61 (Ajith's 61st film in a leading role) in February 2022, with the official title announced that September

Varisu | Tamil | January 12, 2023

Varisu is an action family drama film directed by Vamshi Paidipally who co-wrote it with Hari and Ashishor Solomon. Produced jointly by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema, the film stars Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna. The music is composed by Thaman S