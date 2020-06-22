Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most talented and spectacular actors in the South. His devil-may-care-attitude, strong acting skills, and handsome looks have made him one of the sought after stars in the world of cinema.

The 'Rowdy' star enjoys a huge fan following and his craze among girls is unexplainable. He has set a new record and proved his acting mettle with the film, Arjun Reddy. Sandeep Vanga's directorial Arjun Reddy got the cash registers ringing, post the success of Arjun Reddy, Vijay got numerous film offers.

This Tollywood young and dynamic hero never steps back when it comes to experimenting with his looks. The sartorial sense of Vijay also improved a lot with each passing day. He sported some of the quirky outfits during the launch events of his films and grabbed all the attention towards him.

On the occasion of Father's Day, Vijay took to his Instagram and shared a post. He captioned it as, "I am with you. Is all he says everytime to my decisions, mistakes, risks, adventures and wars I take on. The first Deverakonda - Happy Father's Day Daddy - I love you." Here is the photo.

How is the new look of Vijay Deverakonda? He looked a bit different, right! A big yes. He was spotted in a completely different avatar for the film, World Famous Lover. The movie didn't do well at the box office.

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in Puri Jagannadh's film, which is tentatively titled as Fighter. Reports say that Vijay will be seen as a martial artist and he has undergone a rigorous training for the flick. Ananya Panday will be seen as the female lead in the movie.