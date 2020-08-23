Looks like the year 2020 turns out to be a 'Wedding Year' for our Telugu film stars. It is the season of weddings and engagements. So far, we have seen the weddings of our Tollywood heroes like Rana Daggubati, Nikhil, and Nithiin.

A couple of days ago, mega daughter Niharika Konidela got engaged to Chaitanya and the mega family event pictures went viral on social media. Now, another actor from the mega family is all set to join the list of celebs getting engaged. He is none other than Sai Dharam Tej.

The 'Winner' hero took to his twitter and shared a video clip of a single army. Here’s the tweet made by him:



Tomorrow at 10 AM!

Keep an eye on this space. #SoloBrathukeSoBetter https://t.co/wF5tuqRfsQ — SVCC (@SVCCofficial) August 23, 2020

Sai Dharam Tej also said ‘Sorry to Prabhas’ for leaving him alone in WhatsApp group named ’Single Army group’. More details will be out on August 24 at 10 am. Can’t wait to hear the exciting news from SDT.

On the professional front, Sai Dharam Tej delivered back to back hits such as ‘Chitralahari’ and ‘Panadga Chesko’ in the last two years. He aimed to release his upcoming film ‘Solo Brathuke So Better’ but pandemic thrashed all his plans, making him wait for another year, to see the result of his film.

Solo Brathuke So Better is directed by Subbu and is produced by BVSN Prasad. Nabha Natesh will be sharing the screen space with Sai Dharam Tej.