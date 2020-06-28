HYDERABAD: The dangerous coronavirus is creating a panic for the entire world. People are facing a very different situation and it is very important to take the necessary precautions to stay away from the coronavirus infection. The novel coronavirus can infect anyone and the only mantra to protect is to wear masks and follow social distancing.

Film celebs and famous personalities are giving social messages and are urging people to wear masks. Earlier, we used to rarely get an opportunity to witness the folks wearing masks but now wearing a mask is mandatory. Tollywood young and energetic hero, Ram showed his way of wearing a mask. He covered his entire face and head by zipping up his tee. BA Raju took to his Twitter and shared the video of Ram wearing the mask in style and now it is going viral online. Here is the video.

On the professional front, Ram's Red movie is ready for the release but unfortunately, due to the coronavirus induced lockdown, the release date of the movie has been postponed. Rumours are also doing rounds that the film will be released on OTT platforms. Kishore Tirumala is the director of the film and Ram Pothineni will be seen in two different roles in the celluloid.

Nivedita Pethuraj, Malavika Sharma and Amrita Iyer will be seen as the female leads in the flick. Ravi Kishore is bankrolling the project under the banner of Sri Sravanthi Movies. Ram and Kishore Tirumala have already worked together for the flicks 'Nenu Shailaja' and 'Vunnadi Okkate Zindagi' and now this is the third time for them to join their hands together for the film, RED. Ram was last seen in Puri Jagannadh's ‘iSmart Shankar’ and the film scored well at the ticket windows.