HYDERABAD: Tollywood actor, Ram Charan is one of the most influential stars in Tollywood. He created his mark in the world of cinema by following his dad Megastar Chiranjeevi's footsteps. The 'Chirutha' hero earned a huge fan following and he evolved as an actor with each passing day. The 'Rangasthalam' hero will be next seen in the grand celluloid RRR directed by SS Rajamouli. Due to the coronavirus stimulated lockdown, the shooting of the film has been stopped and the entire team of RRR is restricted to their condos.

But sources say that Jakkana has given homework to the stars of the film and the other team members are working from home. Ram Charan who is staying at home is not giving a miss to his workout sessions. The 'Magadheera' hero is a fitness freak. The actor looks handsome and the credit goes to his dedication towards strict workout sessions. For the film, Vinaya Vidheya Rama, the actor has undergone a complete physical transformation and has got a perfectly toned physique.

On July 10th, Ram Charan took to his Instagram and shared a series of photos in which one could see him relaxing after workout sessions. Here are the photos. He captioned the post as, "Head says gym & heart says hmmm...."

Earlier, Ram Charan shared a couple of photos flaunting his toned body. In one of the photos, he donned a green jacket and black pants with tattoos etched on his chest. He captioned the photo as, "When u seek revenge violent or non-violent, we are just revolving ,not evolving - Edith Eva Eger: The Choice." Here is the photo.

On the professional front, Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be seen together in SS Rajamouli's RRR. This is the second time for Charan to collaborate with the filmmaker SS Rajamouli after Magadheera. Jr NTR and Ram Charan are going to share the screen space for the first time and fans are eagerly waiting for the film. The movie is being made on a huge budget and it features stars like Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.