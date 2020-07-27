Bringing the five-day wedding festivities to a spectacular finale, Tollywood star Nithiin tied the knot with Shalini on Sunday. The wedding ceremony which was performed at the Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad was resplendent with all the grandeur but in the midst of a limited list of invitees due to COVID-19 situation.

Actors like Sai Dharam Tej, Varun Tej and Kartikeya were seen at the wedding. From the Telangana government, Minister Srinivas Goud graced the occasion and blessed the newly-wed couple. Several Tollywood celebrities have wished the couple on social media.

In a traditional style, the wedding festivities were planned for five days beginning with their formal engagement on July 23. Nithiin got the biggest surprise when Power Star Pawan Kalyan, whom the groom regards as his idol, attended the star’s ‘pellikoduku’ function. The actor-turned-politician was accompanied on this occasion by his friend and ace Tollywood director Trivikram Srinivas and producer Radhakrishna aka Chinna Babu.

Nithiin and Shalini had originally planned to get married in Dubai on April 16. But the coronavirus pandemic and its consequent lockdown only meant they postponed all their plans. Finally, a good four months into the lockdown with many restrictions eased, the two exchanged the wedding vows, much to the delight of both the families. Nithiin’s wife Shalini, though not from the film industry, has done her MBA from London.

On the workfront, Nithiin will soon be appearing in ‘Rang De’. The makers of the film have unveiled the teaser as a wedding gift for Shalini and Nithiin. A rom-com, the film is expected to come out next year during Sankranthi.

Sakshi Post congratulates the newly-wed couple.

Take a look at the wedding pictures: