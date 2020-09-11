Mahesh Babu's huge fan and the President of Nellore District Super Star Fans Association, Darisi Suresh Babu passed away on September 10th. Soon after the news of the death of Darisi Suresh Babu broke on social media, fans have been pouring in condolences on social media.

Mahesh Babu also took to Twitter and tweeted as, "Heartbreaking to hear about Darisi Suresh Babu's untimely demise. He’ll be truly missed... Love and strength to the family during this difficult time." Here is the tweet.

Heartbreaking to hear about Darisi Suresh Babu's untimely demise. He’ll be truly missed... Love and strength to the family during this difficult time. 🙏 https://t.co/W8eejERIch — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 10, 2020

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in the flick, 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. Recently, the 'Athadu' hero participated in the shooting after the lockdown during unlock 4. His last film, 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' released during this Sankranti scored well at the box office. Directed by Anil Ravipudi and is jointly produced by Mahesh Babu, Dil Raju, Anil Sunkara, and Sunkara Ramabrahmam.

On Wednesday, Mahesh Babu's team also shared an image of Super Star on-set. In the photos, one could see the production unit wearing masks and following all safety precautions. Here is the photo.