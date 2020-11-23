Allu Arjun is the most loved Tollywood celebrity on social media. As per a survey carried out by Ormax Media, Bunny, Tollywood's stylish is more loved than Superstar Mahesh Baby by Telugu fans. Allu Arjun is numero uno when it comes to fan love.

Here goes the list of Tollywood's most loved actors asper the survey

1. Allu Arjun

2. Prabhas

3. Mahesh Babu

4. Pawan Kalyan

5. Chiranjeevi

6. Jr NTR

7. Ram Charan

8. Venkatesh

9. Vijay Deverakonda

10. Nani