Tollywood Drugs Case: Prime Accused Kelvin Turns As Approver

With each passing day, the Tollywood Drugs case is taking new twists and turns. According to the reports, the prime accused in the drug case, Kelvin Mascaren has turned as the approver. Six months ago, ED has registered a case against Kelvin. ED said that notices have been issued to the Tollywood stars based on Kelvin's statement. The ED officials stated that Kelvin's accounts have been freezed because Tollywood celebs have transferred huge amounts of money into his account. ED is planning to freeze the accounts of Tollywood actors through Kelvin's account.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing the money laundering angle in the drug trafficking case interrogated Tollywood director Puri Jagannadh for more than 10 hours on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

Besides Puri Jagannadh, Tollywood stars Rakul Preet Singh, Navdeep, Mumaith Khan, Rana Daggubati, Ravi Teja, Charmee Kaur, and others connected to Tollywood were summoned to appear before the ED between August 31 and September 22. The Tollywood drugs case was being investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Telangana Excise and Prohibition Department.