Noted Tollywood filmmaker Sekhar Kammula’s father Kammula Seshaiah passed away due to age-related illnesses in Hyderabad on Saturday morning. According to sources close to the family, Seshaiah was admitted to a private hospital where his treatment was going on. He was unwell for a long time and the end came around 6 am on Saturday.

The last rites will be performed at Bansilalpet cemetery, Hyderabad. Condolences have been pouring in from Tollywood for Sekhar Kammula and other bereaved family members.

Sekhar Kammula was working on his next film ‘Love Story’ featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in lead roles.