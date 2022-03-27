Tollywood Celebs Wish Ram Charan On His Birthday

Tollywood hero Ram Charan is celebrating his birthday today. Ram Charan is on cloud nine with the success of RRR which was released in the theatres on March 25th. The film is getting a good response from all the corners.

Ram Charan is one of the most talented stars in the Telugu film industry. Ram Charan is the son of Megastar Chiranjeevi and stepped into the film industry with the movie, Chirutha. In the first movie, he managed to create his mark and with each passing day, he improved his acting skills and got his mark etched on the walls of the Indian cinema. He acted in various movies and never steps back to take up challenging roles. Ram Charan acted with many directors and he is favourite to many. With the success of RRR, the hero has got a pan India image.

Today, on the occasion of Ram Charan's birthday, many celebs took to their Twitter and wished the 'Rangasthalam' hero.

Wishing our Mega Powerstar @AlwaysRamCharan a Very Happy Birthday 😊. Have a wonderful and amazing year ahead. pic.twitter.com/ikvGY9QVna — SurenderReddy (@DirSurender) March 27, 2022

Charannnnn!!! 🤗🤗🤗😘😘😘 wish you a very happy birthday @AlwaysRamCharan ❤️ Celebrating your best year right after such a huge success and a wonderful performance Wishing your many more cheerful years filled with Love, success and loads of laughter.#HBDRamCharan pic.twitter.com/mrvafybJCf — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) March 27, 2022

Anna!!!

Wishing you a very very happy birthday!

I’m super lucky to have an elder brother like you.🤗🤗🤗

Love you anna!😘@AlwaysRamCharan #HBDRamCharan — Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) March 27, 2022

Happiest birthday RAM (charan)@AlwaysRamCharan thank you for the wonderful gift to one and all … Keep Rocking 👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/vLUch3RFQp — Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) March 26, 2022

రాంచరణ్ కి సోషల్ మీడియా ద్వారా Birthday Wishes చెప్పటం నాకు వింతగా అనిపిస్తుంది. అయితే ఈ occasion లో @AlwaysRamCharan పిక్ ఒకటి

షేర్ చేస్తే అభిమానులు ఆనందిస్తారనిపించింది. కొడుకుగా He makes me proud and he is my pride. #HBDRamcharan pic.twitter.com/asyDUDoP6H — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 27, 2022