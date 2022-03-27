Tollywood Celebs Wish Ram Charan On His Birthday

Mar 27, 2022, 15:27 IST
- Sakshi Post

Tollywood hero Ram Charan is celebrating his birthday today. Ram Charan is on cloud nine with the success of RRR which was released in the theatres on March 25th. The film is getting a good response from all the corners.

Ram Charan is one of the most talented stars in the Telugu film industry. Ram Charan is the son of Megastar Chiranjeevi and stepped into the film industry with the movie, Chirutha. In the first movie, he managed to create his mark and with each passing day, he improved his acting skills and got his mark etched on the walls of the Indian cinema. He acted in various movies and never steps back to take up challenging roles. Ram Charan acted with many directors and he is favourite to many. With the success of RRR, the hero has got a pan India image.

Today, on the occasion of Ram Charan's birthday, many celebs took to their Twitter and wished the 'Rangasthalam' hero.


Read More:

Tags: 
ram charan
Tollywood
Advertisement
Back to Top