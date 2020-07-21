Tollywood celebs are accepting the Green India Challenge initiated by MP Santosh and it is carried forward by many people. Recently, we have seen Samantha Akkineni taking up the challenge and planted saplings along with her father-in-law, Nagarjuna. She shared the post on her social media and further nominated, Keerthy Suresh, Rashmika Mandanna and Shilpa Reddy. Shilpa Reddy accepted the challenge and nominated Lakshmi Manchu, Upasana Konidela and Sushmita Konidela.

Rashmika Mandanna thanked Samantha for nominating her and she further passed on the challenge to Raashi Khanna, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Ashika Rangnath. She also nominated all her fans to take up the challenge. Here is the video of Rashmika Mandanna.

Everyone I know will do anything good for the environment sir.. this i am sure of. 😁 thankyou for supporting sir. We’ll make India a greener place to live! 🌱 #GreenindiaChallenge #GIC 🌱 https://t.co/tx3rrVMVIW

— Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) July 16, 2020

Raashi Khanna responded to Rashmika Mandanna's Green India Challenge and took it up. She shared a photo of her planting the sapling and wrote as, "Thankyou cutie Rashmika Mandanna for nominating me for the #greenindiachallenge." She further nominated Rakul Preet, Kajal Aggarwal and Tamannaah. She also added that "Mother Earth needs us now more than ever!! To every one reading this, please plant saplings and take this chain forward and tag your friends and family." Here is the video.

Manchu Lakshmi said that she loves to plant trees and thanked Santosh for this wonderful initiative. She along with her daughter planted 'Sri Gandham'. She posted the video on her Instagram and wrote as, "Greenery & Plants were always a part of our lives since we were little kids. My father has an immense love & respect for nature & I hope to impart some of it to my daughter." She further nominated Neeraja Kona, Sandhya Raju and Sundeep Kishan. Here is the video.