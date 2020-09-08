Jaya Prakash Reddy, one of the most versatile actors is no more. He passed away due to cardiac arrest on Tuesday at his residence in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. He was 74.

He acted in various films like, Samarasimha Reddy, Preminchukundam Raa, Narasimha Naidu, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Julayi, Ready, Kick, Jayam Manadera, Jamba Lakidi Pamba, Avunu Valliddaru Istapaddaru, Kabaddi Kabbadi, Evadi Gola Vadidi, etc. He created his place in the world of Telugu cinema speaking the Rayalseema dialect in most of his films.

Tollywood celebs, fans, politicians and others from film fraternity took to their social media accounts to mourn the death of Jaya Prakash Reddy. Here are the tweets.

Rakul Preet Singh wrote as, "This is so sad!! Have worked with him in so many films." Here is the tweet.

This is so sad!! Have worked with him in so many films 😓 condolences to the family . RIP jata Prakash reddy garu https://t.co/wjXdknuIJU — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) September 8, 2020

Nara Chandrababu Naidu tweeted as, "Telugu cinema and theatre has lost a gem today with the demise of Jayaprakash Reddy Garu. His versatile performances over several decades have given us many a memorable cinematic moments. My heart goes out to his family and friends in this hour of grief." Here is the tweet.

Telugu cinema and theatre has lost a gem today with the demise of Jayaprakash Reddy Garu. His versatile performances over several decades have given us many a memorable cinematic moments. My heart goes out to his family and friends in this hour of grief. #JayaPrakashReddy pic.twitter.com/gOCfffmQjP — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) September 8, 2020

Senior Actor Jaya Prakash Reddy garu passed away today morning due to cardiac arrest. Om Shanti.. pic.twitter.com/Hay1Zd3RPb — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) September 8, 2020

Very shocking and sad to hear sudden demise of versatile actor #JayaPrakashReddy Garu .May his soul rest in peace!! will miss u sir 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/2srGUmz3ML — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) September 8, 2020

Senior Telugu actor #JayaprakashReddy passed away due to cardiac arrest. He had also acted in a few Tamil films like Suriya's #Aaru, Ajith's #Anjaneya and Dhanush's #UthamaPuthiran. May his soul RIP pic.twitter.com/7GD0fKtb69 — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) September 8, 2020

My travel with JP garu has always been special. He's been a part of almost all my films. He treated me like one of his own and used to talk with lots of love. I will surely miss him dearly. Rest in peace sir. You are irreplaceable as an artist and person....🙏 pic.twitter.com/5IyGj31yEZ — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) September 8, 2020

Shocked and distressed to hear about the sudden demise of the great actor #JayaPrakashReddy garu. May his soul rest in peace! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Nsc3J39m86 — DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) September 8, 2020

Popular Telugu Actor #JayaPrakashReddy passed away this morning due to Cardiac arrest. He was 73. May his soul RIP! pic.twitter.com/dpHU4ZsAo7 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 8, 2020

Woke up to a terrible news. Rest in peace sir. #JayaprakashReddy pic.twitter.com/pjadwyFblI — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) September 8, 2020