Tollywood Celebs Mourn Over Telugu Actor Jaya Prakash Reddy's Death!

Sep 08, 2020, 08:52 IST
Jaya Prakash Reddy, one of the most versatile actors is no more. He passed away due to cardiac arrest on Tuesday at his residence in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. He was 74.

He acted in various films like, Samarasimha Reddy, Preminchukundam Raa, Narasimha Naidu, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Julayi, Ready, Kick, Jayam Manadera, Jamba Lakidi Pamba, Avunu Valliddaru Istapaddaru, Kabaddi Kabbadi, Evadi Gola Vadidi, etc. He created his place in the world of Telugu cinema speaking the Rayalseema dialect in most of his films.

Tollywood celebs, fans, politicians and others from film fraternity took to their social media accounts to mourn the death of Jaya Prakash Reddy. Here are the tweets.

Rakul Preet Singh wrote as, "This is so sad!! Have worked with him in so many films." Here is the tweet.

Nara Chandrababu Naidu tweeted as, "Telugu cinema and theatre has lost a gem today with the demise of Jayaprakash Reddy Garu. His versatile performances over several decades have given us many a memorable cinematic moments. My heart goes out to his family and friends in this hour of grief." Here is the tweet.

