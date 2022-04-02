Tollywood Celebrities Ugadi Celebrations On Telugu New Year

Ugadi is a very special and important day for Hindus and it is the beginning of the Hindu New Year. This festival is celebrated by the people with much joy and happiness. This day is celebrated as Ugadi in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra, Yugadi in Karnataka, and the Kashmiri New Year is called the Navreh.

People take bath early in the morning, get dressed, put rangolis in front of their houses, offer prayers to god and visit the temple. The most important thing is to have Ugadi Pacchadi and Bobbatlu.

Tollywood celebrities are also enjoying the Ugadi festival. Here are the tweets made by celebs sending their Ugadi wishes to their fans.

I wish you all a very Happy Ugadi ♥️ May God bless us all with peace and positivity ♥️ — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) April 2, 2022

“May this Ugadi fill you all with positivity and vibrance! Wishing you all a very #HappyUgadi ! 🤗” pic.twitter.com/dGjr9ETAAJ — LAVANYA (@Itslavanya) April 2, 2022