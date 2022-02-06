Tollywood Celebrities Devastated by Lata Mangeshkar's Demise
The news of Lata Mangeshkar's death has left fans across India devastated. Tollywood actors have poured in their tributes to the Queen of Melody and Nightingle of India. Telugu actors took to Twitter to offer their condolences. Here's a look at their tweets...
R.I.p #LataMangeshkar ji
You will always be India’s pride and your voice will always be part of our lives and homes forever and ever…💚💚💚
End of an Era 💔 pic.twitter.com/Lnr10aEZIA
— Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) February 6, 2022
💔 The GREATEST #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/OewRVKK9CY
— Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) February 6, 2022
Nightingale of India, one of the greatest Legends #Lata Didi is no more.Heartbroken💔 The vacuum due to this colossal loss can never be filled. She lived an extraordinary life.Her Music lives on & will continue to cast a spell until Music is there! Rest in Peace #LataMangeshkar
— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 6, 2022
Saddened at the sudden demise of #LataMangeshkar Garu,
A voice that won millions of hearts.
You'll always be remembered and immortal with your songs.
Rest in Peace.
Strength to her family and loved ones.
— Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) February 6, 2022
Extremely saddened to hear the unfortunate demise of legendary singer, nightingale, #LathaMangeshkar garu
May her soul Rest In Peace. My Deepest condolences to her family pic.twitter.com/u0RPhkdnH1
— Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) February 6, 2022
We lost a legend today. Truly an end of an era. May her soul rest in peace and glory. #LataMangeshkar 💔 pic.twitter.com/YK1TZ3oXXF
— Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) February 6, 2022
India has lost its nightingale! You will be terribly missed but your legacy will live forever 😍🙏🏻
Om Shanti ❤️#LataMangeshkar #immortal #legend pic.twitter.com/GndHbeKNEC
— Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) February 6, 2022
Deeply saddened by Lata Mangeshkar ji's demise. A voice that defined Indian music for generations... Her legacy is truly unparalleled. Heartfelt condolences to the family, loved ones and all her admirers. Rest in peace Lata ji. There will never be another. 🙏🙏🙏
— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 6, 2022
Sad to know about the demise of Lata Mangeshkar ji... one of the greatest singers the world has known... May her soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to the family.
— Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) February 6, 2022