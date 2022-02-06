Tollywood Celebrities Devastated by Lata Mangeshkar's Demise

The news of Lata Mangeshkar's death has left fans across India devastated. Tollywood actors have poured in their tributes to the Queen of Melody and Nightingle of India. Telugu actors took to Twitter to offer their condolences. Here's a look at their tweets...

R.I.p #LataMangeshkar ji

You will always be India’s pride and your voice will always be part of our lives and homes forever and ever…💚💚💚

End of an Era 💔 pic.twitter.com/Lnr10aEZIA — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) February 6, 2022

Nightingale of India, one of the greatest Legends #Lata Didi is no more.Heartbroken💔 The vacuum due to this colossal loss can never be filled. She lived an extraordinary life.Her Music lives on & will continue to cast a spell until Music is there! Rest in Peace #LataMangeshkar — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 6, 2022

Saddened at the sudden demise of #LataMangeshkar Garu,

A voice that won millions of hearts.

You'll always be remembered and immortal with your songs.

Rest in Peace.

Strength to her family and loved ones. — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) February 6, 2022

Extremely saddened to hear the unfortunate demise of legendary singer, nightingale, #LathaMangeshkar garu May her soul Rest In Peace. My Deepest condolences to her family pic.twitter.com/u0RPhkdnH1 — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) February 6, 2022

We lost a legend today. Truly an end of an era. May her soul rest in peace and glory. #LataMangeshkar 💔 pic.twitter.com/YK1TZ3oXXF — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) February 6, 2022

India has lost its nightingale! You will be terribly missed but your legacy will live forever 😍🙏🏻

Om Shanti ❤️#LataMangeshkar #immortal #legend pic.twitter.com/GndHbeKNEC — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) February 6, 2022

Deeply saddened by Lata Mangeshkar ji's demise. A voice that defined Indian music for generations... Her legacy is truly unparalleled. Heartfelt condolences to the family, loved ones and all her admirers. Rest in peace Lata ji. There will never be another. 🙏🙏🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 6, 2022