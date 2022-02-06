Tollywood Celebrities Devastated by Lata Mangeshkar's Demise

Feb 06, 2022, 10:44 IST
- Sakshi Post

The news of Lata Mangeshkar's death has left fans across India devastated. Tollywood actors have poured in their tributes to the Queen of Melody and Nightingle of India. Telugu actors took to Twitter to offer their condolences. Here's a look at their tweets...


Read More:

Tags: 
Lata Mangeshkar
Lata Mangeshkar news
Advertisement
Back to Top