Tollywood Bids Teary Farewell to Veteran Actor Kaikala Satyanarayana

Hyderabad: The veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana was cremated with state honours on Saturday. The last rites were performed at Mahaprasthanam in Hyderabad city.

Earlier in the day, members of Telugu film industry, political leaders and fans paid their last respects to the mortal remains of Satyanarayana at his Film Nagar residence in the city. Later, a funeral procession was taken out from the veteran actor’s residence to Mahaprasthanam. The actor was cremated in the presence of family members and others amid the gun salute given by the police.

Kaikala Satyanarayana who died of age-related ailments at his residence in Filmnagar was 87. He had been unwell for some time and mostly confined to his residence.

Satyanarayana appeared in 777 films in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films in a career spanning about six decades. The actor who excelled in negative roles had won many prizes including 2017 Filmfare lifetime achievement award for Telugu cinema and the Nandi film award from the Andhra Pradesh government.

A staunch aide of the late NT Rama Rao, Satyanarayana, who had a brief stint in politics, had served as a Member of Parliament representing the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) from the Machilipatnam constituency in 1996.

