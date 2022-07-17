Tollywood film producers are gearing up to halt all cinema shootings from August 1. The producers have been discussing halting cinema shootings due to the impact of OTT and the production costs for the past few days. Meanwhile, the producers are also concerned about the audience footfall to the theaters. All the cinema shootings are expected to be stopped until the issues related to production are resolved.

Like several other sectors, the Telugu film industry also suffered a loss during 2021 both in terms of talent and revenues after passing through tough times of Covid-19 pandemic. Though the Cinema industry seems to have recovered a bit in Summer with release of Big movies. the audience coming to the theaters has fallen drastically due to impact of OTT releases.

In view of this, the Tollywood producers are planning to halt all the shootings from August 1. It is also learnt that the shootings will be resumed only after discussing the production cost and impact of OTTs. The council of producers is likely to make an announcement shortly. On the other hand, the TFPC is likely to take a decision of streaming the movies on OTT platforms only after 10 weeks of the theatrical release.

