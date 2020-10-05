Most of the celebrities are falling prey to the dangerous novel coronavirus. Now, the latest name that has been added to the list is Tamannaah. Tollywood beauty Tamannaah Bhatia tested positive for coronavirus. According to the latest reports, the actress was shooting for a web series in Hyderabad when she showed some symptoms. She got herself tested and was found positive. Tamannaah is now admitted to the hospital and is undergoing treatment. Fans and well wishers of Tamannaah are praying for the speedy recovery and are posting get well soon messages on Twitter.

Santosh Bhatia and Rajani Bhatia, the parents of Tamannaah tested positive for COVID-19 on August 27th. The'F2' actress shared this news through an Instagram post which reads: "My parents were showing mild COVID-19 symptoms over the weekend and as a precautionary measure, everyone at home underwent tests immediately. The results have just come I, and unfortunately, my parents have tested positive. The necessary authorities have been updated on their situation and we are complying with the precautionary guidelines. The rest of the family members, including myself and the staff, have tested negative. By the Grace of God, they are coping well and all your prayers and blessings will put them on the road to recovery."

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most talented stars in the south Indian film industry. She acted with top stars in Tollywood. She impressed the audience with her strong acting and dancing skills. The milky diva enjoys immense fan following. She has been a part of superhit movies like Himmatwala, Humshakals, Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali: The Conclusion, F2, etc.

On the professional front, the actress will be next seen in the movie, Seetimaarr. The film is based on sports action drama in which Tamannaah will be seen as a Kabaddi Coach. Gopichand will be seen as the male lead in the movie. Sampath Nandi is the captain of the ship and the movie is bankrolled under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. In Bollywood, the actress will be next seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer, Bole Chudiyan.

On the other hand, Tamannaah will also be seen in the Telugu remake of Bollywood super hit movie, Andhadhun. Nithiin will be seen in the lead role. Merlapaka Gandhi is the director of the flick.