Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV got engaged on Thursday amid family members and close friends. The engagement ceremony was a low-key affair and took place at a hotel in Hyderabad. Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni, Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish attended Niharika's engagement ceremony. The 'Oka Manasu' heroine looked super gorgeous in a lehenga outfit. She elevated her look by adding statement accessories and went with a perfect dose of makeup. Chaitanya looked cool and classy.

Varun Tej took to his Instagram and shared a photo. He wrote as, "And this happened!!My baby sis gets engaged! Welcome to the family bava." Mehreen Pirzadaa reacted to the post and commented as, "Many many congratulations to the whole family. May God bless you both Niha." Here is the post from Varun's Instagram account.

Upasana Kamineni Konidela also shared a photo and captioned it as, "Congratulations dearest Niharika and Chaitanya.Looks like a perfect match. Wish u guys all the very best." Here is the photo.

BA Raju took to his Twitter and shared a few photos from Niharika's engagement ceremony.

Pics from @IamNiharikaK's Engagement with Chaitanya today at Hyderabad Best Wishes to the Couple. pic.twitter.com/Bukx5l4b9k — BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) August 13, 2020

Niharika Konidela, the mega daughter made her debut in Tollywood with the film, 'Oka Manasu'. She is trying to create her mark in the world of cinema. On the professional front, Niharika Konidela will be next seen alongside Ashok Selvan. Debutant Swathini is the director of the movie and the film is going to be bankrolled by Kenaya Films. Swathini worked as an assistant to the director Susheenthiran. Leon James is going to score music for the flick. The actress stepped into Kollywood with the movie, ‘Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren’. She acted along with Vijay Sethupathi and Gautham Karthik in the film.