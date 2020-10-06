Tollywood beautiful actress Kajal Aggarwal found her love of life? The answer may be a big 'Yes'. Reports are doing the rounds that the 'Mr Perfect' actress is going to marry an entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu. Earlier, news broke out that she got engaged in an intimate ceremony. The actress has been maintaining silence from long about her personal life. The spokesperson of Kajal said that she is busy with her career and movies. In many interviews, Kajal said that she would definitely share with her fans and friends, if there is something important.

It has been said that Kajal's marriage with Gautam Kitchlu has been fixed and it is going to take place in Mumbai very soon. Earlier, we have seen Kajal performing special prayers for her marriage too. The fans of 'Magadheera' actress are eagerly waiting for the official information about Kajal Aggarwal's marriage.

Now, coming to Gautam Kitchlu, he has completed his schooling from Cathedral and John Connon School and is an alumni of Tufts University where he finished his higher studies. According to his bio on social media, Gautam owns a firm Discern Living which is about interior design and home decor.

In the career front, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in the movie, Indian 2 and it stars Kamal Haasan and Rakul Preet Singh in prominent roles. The other films in Kajal's kitty are Hey Sinamika and the film stars Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari in lead roles. She will also be seen in the movie, Mosagallu. Jeffrey Gee Chin is the director of the flick and Kajal will be seen playing the role of Vishnu's sister in the movie.