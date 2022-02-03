HYDERABAD: Upcoming Telugu actress Neha Shetty took to social media to respond to a crass comment made by a prominent Telugu reporter at the trailer launch of her upcoming film, DJ Tillu where she plays the lead role along with actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda.

On Wednesday after the DJ Tillu trailer was officially launched, the movie team including the producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi were taking questions from the media.

The journalist asked the hero Siddhu if he had really found out how many moles the heroine had. This was in reference to the dialogue from the trailer of DJ Tillu between the hero and heroine. Siddhu stoically responded that he would avoid the question and moved on with a smile, though he wasn’t expecting such a question.

But that video clipping with that question in particular regarding Neha went viral on social media, and the actress took to her Twitter handle to give a piece of her mind for the sexist question posed by the Tollywood journalist.

She wrote, "This question was very unfortunate at the trailer launch today. But I must go on to add that it simply simplifies the respect he has for himself and for the women force around him at his workplace and at home (sic)."

Producer Naga Vamsi took to the comments section and wrote, "sorry neha that was really unfortunate (sic)." Check out the post below:

This was followed by several tweets by Netizens slamming the journalist for asking such an insensitive question. The journalist in question is an editor of a prominent film magazine and producer and distributor himself. Few of them said, “Sorry you had to go through this. Hope he realises what he did," a Twitter user wrote. “We have to condemn the question, no 2 ways about it. At the same time I cannot help but to admire @Siddu_buoy’s response in a mature way. I wish someone could have corrected the journalist right there," added another user.

Singer and producer Chinmayi Sripada also responded to the clipping stating that,”Its an extremely crass comment. Best to leave it at that,” when someone asked for a translation of what he asked.

But that did not end there and few netizens pointed and questioned the producer Naga Vamsi for making a statement where he said that if he had a chance to kiss the heroine he would not let go of the acting opportunity. This was when he was asked if DJ Tillu was a biopic about him in a jocular manner by another reporter. The whole team including Neha Shetty and Sidhu were seen laughing at his cocky response.

Check Out DJ Tillu Trailer Below:

