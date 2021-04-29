Tollywood Actors, Telugu Producers Join Fight Against COVID

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic has started, the filmy celebs are giving out their messages and are doing their bit to help the people in these hard times. Tollywood stars and producers are tagging the authorities to help the patients.

Naveen Polishetty who stays active on social media made a series of tweets and put out posts through his Instagram stories requesting the doctors and others to help the COVID-19 patients. Here are the tweets made by the 'Jathi Ratnalu' hero.

Hyderabad check this. Am trying to help people get beds. And in most cases people don’t have time. Let’s act fast and help each other. Also Is there a fund to cover for hospitalisation bills for people?Am trying to help as much as I can but a fund or organisation will really help https://t.co/aQ7iLU37hF — Naveen Polishetty (@NaveenPolishety) April 22, 2021

Jersey heroine, Shraddha Srinath is also making posts on Twitter and helping out the needy. Just give a look at her Twitter feed.

Please bookmark this https://t.co/r72RC4WY69 — Shraddha Srinath (@ShraddhaSrinath) April 25, 2021

Tollywood film producer Vivek Kuchibhotla is tweeting about useful information like apps for live tracking of vacant hospital beds, very useful covid related resources links, etc. Here are the tweets from Vivek Kuchibhotla.

Useful app for live tracking of vacant hospital beds https://t.co/UUgWnCvqOv — Vivek Kuchibhotla (@vivekkuchibotla) April 29, 2021

Very useful Covid related resources link, city wise

One link for everything https://t.co/9ZJux8IwGR — Vivek Kuchibhotla (@vivekkuchibotla) April 28, 2021

The Twitter handle of Suresh Production tweeted that, "Our country is collectively going through a distressing time. Information about the resources available is key today. Suresh Production will help in identifying and amplifying the resources available in the best way we can. Stay safe."



Please only verified leads 🙏🏼 https://t.co/FpHK6LaXUq — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) April 26, 2021

Tollywood hero Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter and said that he had taken his vaccination and urged everyone to take a vaccine. His tweet reads, "Done with my vaccination! Please get yours!! The COVID-19 second wave has hit everyone hard and getting vaccinated is the need of the hour. Those aged 18 years and above are eligible to get theirs from May 1st. #GetVaccinated. Stay safe everyone."