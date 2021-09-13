HYDERABAD: Tollywood actor and writer Uttej’s wife Padmavathi passed away on Monday morning. She was diagnosed with cancer a few years ago and was recently admitted to Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital after her health deteriorated. She died in the hospital while undergoing treatment.

On receiving the news of Padma’s death, megastar Chiranjeevi, Prakash Raj, Brahmaji, Jeevitha, and other Tollywood actors went to the house of Uttej and consoled him and his daughter Paata. It is reported that Padmavathi who is basically a homemaker is involved in various social service activities conducted by Uttej and was also managing Mayukha Talkies Film Acting School which he started in 2018.

File pic of Uttej, wife Padmavathi, daughters Paata and Chetana with actor Srikanth

Uttej and Padmavathi have two daughters. Younger daughter Paata is also an artist, famous for her parody song 'Orayyo Olammo ' of song from Ram Charan's hit movie Rangasthalam. While the elder daughter Chetana is a trained Kuchipudi dancer and has done a master's degree in Kuchipudi from Hyderabad Central University. She made her debut movie as a heroine in Pichiga Nachavu in 2017 which was not successful at the box office. Chetana married an actor named Ravi Raj in December 2018.

Actor Uttej is primarily known for his comedy and character roles in Tollywood and made his debut in the industry through Ram Gopal Varma's Siva movie with Akkineni Nagarjuna. He is also a scriptwriter and dialogue writer and had done more than eight films with Ram Gopal Varma and Krishna Vamsi.