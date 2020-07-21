HYDERABAD: Tollywood Actor and most eligible bachelor Nithiin who is going to get married on July 26 had personally met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and invited him to attend his wedding ceremony by giving a wedding card. Along with Nithiin his father Sudhakar Reddy also met CM KCR at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on July 20.

CM KCR expressed his heartfelt advanced congratulations to Nithin.

Nithiin to tie the knot to his girlfriend Shalini on July 26 at 8:30 PM in a luxury hotel.

All the marriage arrangements were made by the families of the bride and groom as per the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government, and only close relatives and friends to attend this wedding ceremony. The Wedding will be held by following COVID-19 protocols, such as wearing masks, maintaining physical distance, among others.

Initially, Nithiin marriage was scheduled to be held on April 16 but it was postponed due to COVID-19 lockdown. Nithiin got engaged with Shalini on February 15 in Hyderabad.

Tollywood hero Nikhil Siddhartha also got married to Dr Pallavi Varma in May with a few guests in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

Even Rana Daggubati also got engaged to Miheeka Bajaj in Hyderabad with only limited relatives and guests.