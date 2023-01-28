Tollywood Actor Naresh Alleges Life Threat From Wife Ramya Raghupathi

Tollywood actor Naresh alleged life threat from wife Ramya Raghupathi. The actor filed a petetion in Telangana High Court in this regard.

In his petition to the high court, Naresh said that he had married Ramya on March 3, 2010, and the two had a son named Ranveer in 2012.

He also stated that he had not taken any dowry from Ramya and instead gifted gold jewellery worth Rs 30 lakh to her. Naresh alleged that Ramya was harassing him since the time they got married. He claimed that she pressured him to stay with her in Bangalore leaving his mother behind in Hyderabad. The Tollywood actor also accused Ramya of securing loans from others by using his name and alleged that she extorted money from his family in various forms.

Naresh made his relationship with actress Pavitra Lokesh public on New Year 2023.

